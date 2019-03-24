Celebrate Katharine McPhee’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee was born on March 25, 1984 in Los Angeles, California.

McPhee turned 35 years old on Monday. The multi-talented Hollywood celebrity has already had an incredible career, but her star seems like it’s destined to continue to grow. (RELATED: Actress Shares Unrecognizable Photo Of Meghan Markle From When They Were Younger)

McPhee has been active for roughly 15 years now, but her first taste of real fame came in 2007 when she was a contestant on “American Idol.”

McPhee became a sensation on season five of the hit show where she finished in second place, just behind Taylor Hicks. In the dozen years since coming onto the scene, McPhee’s name recognition and popularity has only increased. McPhee has released several albums, including the popular 2010 album “Unbroken.”

McPhee has also become a star on the big screen. She starred as Karen Cartwright in the NBC show “Smash,” as well as Paige Dineen in the CBS show “Scorpion.”

McPhee has become an immensely popular pop culture figure, and there is no better way to celebrate her milestone birthday than by checking out some of her best looks.

See for yourself below: