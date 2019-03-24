Ted Cruz Blasts House Democrats: ‘They Are Going To Impeach The President For Being Donald Trump’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tore into House Democrats on Sunday, arguing that they absolutely intend to impeach President Donald Trump — and that they don’t even care why.

Cruz appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with guest host Dana Bash on Sunday, immediately following House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and he pointed out what he felt was telling about Nadler’s comments. (RELATED: Top-Ranking Democrat Says Mueller Report Doesn’t Matter — ‘We Know There Was Collusion)

Listen, if anyone thinks that the Mueller report being concluded is the end of the Democrats’ attempt to take down President Trump, they haven’t been paying attention the last two years. It’s striking as I listened to your interview with Congressman Nadler that he was immediately pivoting away.

He then turned back to Bash, saying, “You asked Congressman Nadler whether the House is going to impeach the president. I’ll answer that for you. Yes. They fully intend to impeach the president and they don’t care about the basis.”

But then Cruz brought up the point he found telling. “Twice Congressman Nadler said something remarkable,” he began. “He said, ‘listen, the special counsel is focused on crimes. We’re not all that concerned with crimes. Our focus, this is Democrats in the House, is much broader than crimes.’ What they are basically saying is they are going to impeach the president for being Donald Trump. And they don’t care about the evidence.”

Cruz concluded by saying that the Mueller report should be made public and that we should all reserve judgment until we have seen what is actually in it.

He also called for Democrats to stop “obsessively trying to destroy the president and this administration,” saying, “We ought to be coming together and solving the real problems, not just engage in relentless political warfare.”

