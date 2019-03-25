Bre Tiesi Spotted At A Strip Club In The Middle Of Marriage Drama With Johnny Manziel

Bre Tiesi, model and wife of former NFL player Johnny Manziel, was spotted at a strip club over the weekend amid reported marriage drama.

Tiesi shared a couple of video clips of her time at the Bali strip club to her Instagram, according to the New York Post. She also took time to respond to comments about the status of her marriage with Manziel.

Watch Johnny Manziel’s Wife Bre Tiesi Trying to Get Over Manziel Breaking Their Vows By Hitting The Strip Club (Vids-IG Comments) https://t.co/rk7hD7x55X pic.twitter.com/a7jdA4qOzp — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 25, 2019

Tiesi scrubbed her Instagram of most photos of Manziel last week and social media users took notice. She responded to one user saying, “Maybe you should wonder why I would leave him, instead of ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life.”

Another response by Tiesi read, “U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayals for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f**k money and f**k u and every other loser on here.”

While Tiesi was on her vacation in Bali, Manziel had his first debut in the AAF. The moment was short when he was replaced by the starting quarterback after his drive resulted in a missed field goal. (RELATED: Highlights: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Manziel signed with the Memphis Express last week after being kicked out of the CFL.