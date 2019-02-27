Johnny Manziel Reacts To Getting Kicked Out Of The CFL, Says He ‘Reestablished’ His Love For Football

Johnny Manziel had a quick reaction after being thrown out of the CFL Wednesday.

The Texas A&M legend was released by the Montreal Alouettes and barred from signing with any other team in the league for unknown reasons.

Manziel tweeted after the shocking move, “I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans. My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States.” (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel‘s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

This is such a wild situation that I’m struggling to wrap my head around. He was playing on a solid level at the end of his first year and appeared to have the starting job in Montreal locked down.

Now, he’s not even in the league anymore. Not only did the Alouettes get rid of him; Johnny Football can’t sign anywhere north of the border.

What’s next for Manziel? The two biggest options on the table right now are the AAF and XFL. My guess is that he’ll likely be in the AAF very soon. I’ll have more on that likely tomorrow once the dust settles.

Until we know what Manziel did to get himself thrown out of Canada, it’s borderline impossible to know what his future holds.

If he was tossed for an actual issue like substance abuse, then his career might just be over. However, I don’t see that as being the case.

Stay tuned because things are about to get very interesting for Johnny Football.

