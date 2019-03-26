Ocasio-Cortez Takes Credit For Not Getting Any Votes In Favor Of Her Green New Deal

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Tuesday not a single Senate Democrat voted in favor of the Green New Deal because she asked them to vote “present.”

“Because I encouraged them to vote present, along w/ others,” Ocasio-Cortez responded when Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso asked her why Democrats ducked going on the Senate record in support of her radical anti-climate change resolution.

Because I encouraged them to vote present, along w/ others. McConnell tried to rush the #GreenNewDeal straight to the floor without a hearing. The real question we should be asking: Why does the Senate GOP refuse to hold any major hearings on climate change? https://t.co/de8oKOXeJf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2019

“[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell tried to rush the # GreenNewDeal straight to the floor without a hearing,” she continued. “The real question we should be asking: Why does the Senate GOP refuse to hold any major hearings on climate change?”

The New York Congresswoman’s response came only hours after the Senate voted 57 to 0 to kill the Green New Deal, which was introduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey. Three Democrats voted against the resolution: Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. The remaining Democrats, including Markey, all voted present.

Ocasio-Cortez also attacked Republicans on Saturday for bringing her proposal to the Senate floor for a vote. (RELATED: Mike Lee Uses Velociraptors, Tauntauns And Aquaman To Dismantle The Green New Deal)

“The GOP’s whole game of wasting votes in Congress to target others ‘on the record,’ for leg they have no intent to pass, is a disgrace,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at the time. “Stop wasting the American peoples’ time + learn to govern. Our jobs aren’t for campaigning, & that’s exactly what these bluff-votes are for.”

Prior to the vote, McConnell expressed his pleasure for the impending Senate vote, calling it a “radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy.”

McConnell’s campaign account responded to Ocasio-Cortez on twitter saying “im not owned! im not owned!!” with a photograph of her face morphing into a corncob.

“im not owned! im not owned!!” pic.twitter.com/9b74e6HDBK — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) March 26, 2019

