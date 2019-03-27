Hannity Says Judge Jeanine Will Be Back On Air This Week Following Suspension

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday revealed that his fellow host, Judge Jeanine Pirro, will be back this week to host her Saturday show.

Hannity’s comment on Pirro’s status came during his Wednesday phone interview with President Donald Trump and was a reaction to the president complimenting several Fox News hosts and other “fair” media figures and expressing his “hope” that the Saturday “Justice with Judge Jeanine” host would be “back soon.”

“Fortunately, we have had some incredible people that really were fair,” said Trump. “When you mention Rush [Limbaugh] or Mark Levin, or Steve Doocy, and Ainsley [Earhardt] in the morning, and Brian [Kilmeade] and Laura [Ingraham], Jesse [Watters], Jeanine [Pirro] — I hope Jeanine’s back soon.”

“She’s back Saturday,” Hannity interjected. (RELATED: Trump Really Wants Judge Jeanine Back On Fox News)

It was unclear whether Trump heard the Fox News host as he continued, “So many. I don’t want to keep going because I’m going to leave out so many. I could again go so long. So many great people have been been — they get it.”

Pirro was recently suspended from her Saturday evening Fox News show, presumably for implying that Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar does not support the U.S. Constitution.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Fox News for comment.

