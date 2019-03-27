Report: Is This Nicholas Cage? Video Surfaces Of Actor Getting Marriage License In Vegas

Did Nicholas Cage decide he’s ready to get married again? A video that has since surfaced of the actor reportedly getting a marriage license in Las Vegas suggests the answer is yes.

According to People magazine on Monday, the 55-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Erica Koike, applied Saturday for a license in Clark County, Nevada, per the county’s website.

The Daily Mail shared a video Wednesday which the outlet claimed was proof that the "Ghost Rider"— dressed head-to-toe in a leather outfit—is ready to get married for a fourth time. Check it out.

WATCH:

In the clip, the "National Treasure" star reportedly appeared to be "very out of it" and was "most likely drunk," one eyewitness shared.

The whole time he was reportedly yelling, “She is going to take all my money” and “her ex is a druggy.”

Meanwhile the woman reportedly answered, “Baby, I am not asking you to do this.”

Koike, a makeup artist, and Cage were first spotted spending time together in Puerto Rico in April of last year, then again in May while out to dinner in Los Angeles. They have mostly kept a low profile since.

Cage has been married three times before. He and actress Patricia Arquette married in 1995 and got divorced in 2001. His second marriage came when he married Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and their divorce finalized in 2004. And lastly he married Alice Kim in 2004 and they separated in 2016 after 12 years of marriage.