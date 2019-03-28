HBO Will Release ‘Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch’ Documentary After Final Season Airs

Fans of “Game of Thrones” are going to get a special documentary once the eighth and final season is over.

As everybody on this site knows, I can't get enough of the hit show. I'm addicted to it, and it looks like the end of the line will be a little longer than we all thought thanks to this documentary.

HBO announced the following details of the project from British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay Wednesday:

Made with unprecedented access, GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.

I only have one reaction to this news, and it’s a very simple one: sign me up immediately!

This sounds like it’s going to be absolutely awesome, and it shows up May 26, which is exactly one week after the finale airs. Given how much secrecy has surrounded the final season, this sounds like the perfect way for fans to get our fix of knowledge of how it all went down.

"Lord of the Rings" did something similar on the extended DVD versions, and I watched it for hours nonstop. The behind the scenes stuff is always great for committed fans, and I am fascinated to find out how the final season was put together.

This final season is going to be absolutely lit, and I can’t wait to find out how it all goes down. Will Jon be alive when the credits roll for the final time? Will my girl Daenerys take the throne?

There are so many questions and I need answers right now!

April 14 can’t get here soon enough, and I can’t wait to see “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” afterwards. What an incredible time to be alive as we watch it #ForTheThrone.

