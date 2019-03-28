Trump Asks If The Dems Will Continue ‘Defrauding The Public With Ridiculous Bullsh*t’

President Donald Trump called out the Democratic Party for their “ridiculous bullsh*t” during his Thursday night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump used salty language as he spent much of the night railing against the debunked Russian collusion conspiracy theory.

WATCH:

“We have a lot of great support, far more than you think. But where we really have the support are the voters that pull that handle, or whatever the hell they are pulling, they are pulling it for us,” Trump began. “So, the Russia hoax proves more than ever that we need to finish exactly what we came here to do. Drain the swamp!”

The president continued, “The Democrats have to now decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullsh*t — partisan investigations, or whether they will apologize to the American people, and join us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, bring down the cost of health care.”

Trump also took shots at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who had repeatedly claimed to have seen evidence of Trump-Russia collusion without providing it.

He called Schiff a “pencil-neck” who “is not a long ball hitter” during the rally, only days after saying he should resign.

