Trump ‘May Close The Southern Border’ Due To Border Crisis

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning that he “may close the Southern Border” and that “Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our country.”

Trump insisted that Mexico and a host of other Central American nations are “all talk and no action” while they “have taken our money for years” and “the Dems don’t care, such BAD laws.”

Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

The president was apparently prompted to issue the warning following reports on Wednesday that the U.S.-Mexico border is at a “breaking point” due to the ever-increasing number of immigrants trying to come into the United States.

The amount of illegal immigrants coming to the El Paso, Texas, Border Patrol station is over capacity; hundreds of people are being accommodated in the parking lot.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan described the situation as a “breaking point” as he inspected the El Paso crossing on Wednesday, according to the El Paso Times. (RELATED: Customs And Border Protection Says Border Crisis Has Reached A Breaking Point)

For the president, the crisis is a confirmation of his calls to continue building a border wall because the influx of illegals constitutes a national emergency. He recently requisitioned up to $1 billion in funding from the Department of Defense to begin erecting 57 miles of 18-foot high fencing. (RELATED: Border Patrol Chief Agrees With Trump That There Is A Border Crisis)

Although some Senate Republicans voted against Trump’s national emergency measure, the president vetoed that rebuke and there were insufficient Democratic votes in the House to override that veto.

