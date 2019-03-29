Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Got Into Harvard ‘On Her Own Merit’

Fashion model and designer Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter, Aoki, was accepted into Harvard University at 16 years old.

Simmons posted celebratory videos to her Instagram story Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m still crying and beaming. I’m so excited Aoki got into Harvard,” Simmons told her followers.

Simmons posted a string of videos congratulating her daughter and simultaneously slammed Lori Loughlin, whose daughter was admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake rowing recruit.

“She really did it on her own merit, and we’re really so proud. Because Aoki can’t row, or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I’m so proud,” Simmons joked. (RELATED: Olivia Jade’s Trademark Applications Were Allegedly Returned Due To Bad Punctuation)

This joke went over pretty well and was actually funny. Getting into Harvard at age 16 is a very big accomplishment so, good for the Simmons family.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission into USC. Actress Felicity Huffman was also involved in the scandal, allegedly paying $15,000 to have someone help her daughter cheat on the SAT.

Simmons isn’t the only person to throw shade at the actress. Dr. Dre posted a photo touting his daughter’s acceptance to USC, but deleted the photo after people reminded the musician that he once donated $70 million to the university.