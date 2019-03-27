Olivia Jade’s Trademark Applications Were Allegedly Returned Due To Punctuation Errors

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, could lose her trademark applications after they were returned due to a number of reasons, including misuse of punctuation.

Olivia’s applications for “Olivia Jade Beauty” and “Olivia Jade” were sent back to the social media influencer because the language for her beauty kits containing moisturizer and concealer was too broad, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. “Commas, semicolons and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Are Actually Still Enrolled At USC)

Olivia has time to resubmit the applications, but the Trademark Office requests that she return them in a timely manner or the applications will be abandoned. The applications were returned days after her parents were charged in the college admission scam for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure Olivia admission to the University of Southern California.

Given Olivia’s history of having her parents fake her way into a top college, I’m not surprised that the application has punctuation errors. Maybe she should have spent more time paying attention in class and less time focusing on the college experience.

She might not have been the one to fill these forms out considering she didn’t even fill out her own college application.

I hope she is granted these trademarks because she’s lost all of her big partnerships.