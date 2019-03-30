247Sports Writes That It Will Be ‘Tough’ To Keep Graham Mertz Off The Field For Wisconsin

More and more hype seems to be growing behind the idea freshman phenom Graham Mertz will start for Wisconsin this upcoming football season.

The young quarterback will compete with junior Jack Coan for the starting position. Coan might have played in five games last season during a disaster of a year, but everybody I talk to seems to believe the heralded freshman will be the man to win the job. Now, 247Sports seems to feel a similar way. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

Jack Coan

Graham Mertz

Danny Vanden Boom

Chase Wolf Throwing on a Thursday#OnWisconsin // #Badgers pic.twitter.com/0JxXJ0gKa9 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 28, 2019

The popular sports publication wrote the following in part when discussing the quarterback battle for the Badgers:

Mertz is the most talented QB in the room. Wisconsin’s top-rated quarterback signee of all-time, Mertz ranked as the No. 65 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. He also earned MVP honors at the All-American Bowl. Mertz is the type of presence who could potentially elevate an offense and it’s going to be tough to keep him off the field over the long term.

It’s really this simple from a football and fan perspective. Mertz has to start for the Badgers. We’ve seen what Jack Coan can do. Is it bad? No, but it’s far from where we need to be if we want to win a national title in the coming years.

Mertz is the future. I’ve seen enough of his tape to know that he can absolutely spin it. Right now, we’ve got the best running back in America in Jonathan Taylor and we have the other weapons on offense needed to win.

Why the hell would we bring Mertz in if it was to sit on the bench? The answer is that we wouldn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

With every day that goes by it increasingly looks like Mertz is going to be the guy, and that’s exactly what the fans want.

Get the ball in his hands and get him as many reps as possible before we open the season against South Florida.

It’s a new season, a new challenge is ahead of a us and Mertz is now the face of the program. Let’s get after it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter