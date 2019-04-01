Afternoon Mirror: Ex-Federalist Writer Says ‘Denise’ McAllister Often Had Blowups With Coworkers

Quote of the Day:

“I am so screwed.”

— Matthew Gertz, a Media Matters fellow, remarking on a New York Times profile of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) by Glenn Thrush. Gertz, Gaetz, get it? Just a reminder: Gaetz brought Chuck C. Johnson, a Ginger and a right-wing activist and former Got News editor, to the SOTU in 2018. In March, Gaetz tweet-threatened Michael Cohen, telling him before his congressional testimony that he might want to tell his wife about his girlfriends.

Mood: “A very awful but human and universal experience in this year of our lord 2019 is getting text messages from people you are avoiding while waiting desperately for text messages from the people avoiding you.” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones, SoulCycle cult member.

Don Jr. cracks on Michael Avenatti

“Not at all surprising.” — Donald Trump Jr. on Michael Avenatti, “creepy porn lawyer” and ex-attorney to Stormy Daniels, accused of keeping a multi-million dollar settlement from a paraplegic man, as reported by Daily Mail.

One American News Network calls “bullshit” on President Trump

“President Trump recently gave a speech, thanking his supporters in the media. Not a single mention of One America News — one of his GREATEST supporters… @OANN calls bullshit.” — OANN.

AOC somehow compares breakfast pastry to human labor

“Croissants at LaGuardia are going for SEVEN DOLLARS A PIECE Yet some people think getting a whole hour of personal, dedicated human labor for $15 is too expensive??” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (RELATED: AOC Describes What It’s REALLY Like To Be So Popular)

Alexander Griswold, Washington Free Beacon: “I’ve stared at this tweet for a minute and I still don’t get the point of it. . . . I’d say it’s comparing apples and oranges, but at least you’re still talking about fruit. This is… well, comparing baked goods and hourly wages. I don’t need a metaphor, really.”

Important Q to ponder: “How did people live before butter?” — Peter Hasson, reporter, The Daily Caller.

Journo Hate Mail

To: Ben Collins, reporter, NBC News.

“Hello, Ben,

Here it was….your chance to be on national television last night when you were on MSNBC with fill-in host Katy Tur.

And you could not even shave??

What happened, did producers wake you up from a deep sleep and rushed you to the studios, so you had no time to clean up and shave? Come on…”

Collins added: “It went on for several more paragraphs and all of it was about me shaving. One said I was ‘looking like you need a good shave of the face.’ Another sentence implied I was shirtless (???).”

Gossip Roundup

Mediaite‘s Tommy Christopher kisses CNN Brian Stelter‘s ass. Here. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson’s Jelly Donut Gift Was Triggering For Brian Stelter)

Los Angeles Times mocks Manhattan’s food scene. Here.

Sarah Palin tells Good Morning Britain she was ‘gut punched’ to not be invited to the late Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) funeral. Here.

WaPo‘s Jonathan Capehart says he, too, was MeToo-ed by Joe Biden. But he didn’t mind and it was no big deal. Here.

Tiffany Trump spends Spring Break in Serbia with billionaire boyfriend. The cost to taxpayers ain’t cheap. Here.

Did Meghan McCain invite ex-pal Denise McAllister to girls weekend in Vegas? Here.

“Having strong enemies is a blessing.” — Rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s last tweet before he was murdered. He was 33.

National Review writes a hit piece on ex-White House top aide Steve Bannon. Calls him “sad, sloppy and self-regarding.” Here.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas defends Biden but says he needs to stop it

“Joe Biden is way touchy-feely. Can make some feel uncomfortable. He needs to stop it.

But pls get back to me when +15 women say he sexually harassed them, or he boasts of grabbing a woman’s kitty-cat, or he pays hush-money to a stripper who reminds him of his daughter. I’ll wait.” — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, ABC’s The View and CNN.

Woman Fired After Intense Drama Unfolds On Weekend Twitter

The calm before the storm: On Friday, Denise McAllister, a now ex-contributor to The Federalist, wrote, “Real men don’t watch The View.” Also, this: “I’m pretty sure stupid gay guys (as opposed to smart gay guys) and trashy women are the only people who watch The View.”

What started the fight: McAllister, an ex-pal of Meghan McCain‘s, tweeted out her “slip” with her husband, who was watching sports. On Friday night, she tweeted, “Trying to talk to my husband while Carolina is playing. He looks at me and says, ‘Woman, you know better than this. The game is on.’ He’s right. I slipped. Commercial comes on. I fetch him a beer. He grabs me. Deep kisses. Patience and timing, ladies. That’s the lesson.”

Yashar Ali responded with “Oh, Denise” and a frowny face.

McAllister: “A gay man commenting on a heterosexual relationship is just. Sad. Pathetic really. …I think @yashar has a crush on me. Maybe I’m making him doubt his love of penis.”

The worst thing Denise McAllister wrote: “Oh so sad. @yashar is lost. He doesn’t know his purpose as a man. He doesn’t know his purpose as a human being. He doesn’t know his purpose as an Individual. So he wallows and tries to find himself in another man’s asshole. Sad.”

The outcome: So long, Denise! On Sunday at 12:59 a.m., Ben Domenech fired McAllister. He wrote, “In response to your many inquiries, we’ve spoken and Denise McAllister will not be writing for us at The Federalist any more.”

Her Sunday apology: “The tweet in question has been deleted. I apologize to @ yashar for responding to a perceived attack on my family in the manner I did and regret any embarrassment I caused @benshapiro and the @realDailyWire as well as @bdomenech and @FDRLST.” — Denise McAllister.

But wait, there’s more… “I was fired when I criticized a gay man who mocked my heterosexual relationship. Yet no one defended me when I stood for masculinity and God’s design for sexuality despite outlets saying they represent Judeo-Christian values about sexuality, identity and purpose. What is truth?”

And a day before, she wrote this: “I have defensed [sic] masculinity & have been ridiculed for it. Maligned for loving my husband as a man & celebrating my role as a woman. Yet I’m the devil in the eyes of many. I criticize a gay man who dares to mock my relationship. And I’m the devil. You do see how fucked up this is.”

The explosive reaction…

“Like I completely understand there are shows my husband really likes and some that I really like. And we are able to say in a respectful way, ‘Hey sweetie, I really wanna watch this right now, is it okay if we talk later?’ IT IS NOT HARD.” — Gillian Brockell, The Washington Post. “Women: You do not have to be in a relationship like this. You really really don’t.”

Examiner Writer mocks weekend firing, drama

The reporter was reacting to the incident with Denise McAllister and Yashar Ali that led to The Federalist firing McAllister.

“‘Person I’ve never heard of fired from website after saying something deemed homophobic, even though it wasn’t.’ This is the Internet today.” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer. “The internet mob: ‘who else can we get fired today??’ You people need help.

More: “This is supposed to scare people, for some reason. ‘We’re going to tweet you to death!’ Zzz. . . . Random person used the word ‘homosexual.’ She also used the word ‘heterosexual.’ Now is out of a job. (BTW I’m pretty sure she was fired for insulting her employer’s wife, not for ‘homophobic’ term.)”

A culture’s ‘fat ass’: “Can’t support someone I’ve never heard of. I’m laughing at the dumb Internet culture that sits on its fat ass and considers this a win for anyone.”

See Scarry’s formal writeup defending McAllister against the Twitter mob here. He says she can’t be blamed for her “temporary insanity.”

Ex-coworker spills, says McAllister was prone to blowups

Bolding is mine.

“Much as I’d like to dunk on Denise McAllister after her caustic fight with Meghan McCain and Yashar Ali (who seems like a kind person), the real story is how the hunger for outrage and anger exploits and elevates troubled people. She is primarily why I left The Federalist. The Federalist, like many outlets, had (and probably still has) a list serve for writers to discuss issues, boost each other, and debate topics, which then become published pieces.”

“In the leadup to 2016, Denise and I were increasingly on different sides. She would become angry and personal toward me and toward others who disagreed with her. Long, scathing emails filled with bile. Picture her tweets about Yashar but longer. The editors would eventually tell her to back off. She’d come back the next day or so and apologize. Then it would start over. It was a cycle and I became concerned that it was a cycle she could not entirely control.”

“The penny dropped that there were mental health issues. She admitted/claimed in emails that she had mental health issues. This was well known to the editors. …I think she needs help. We all need help. These outlets should be better. ”

— Rebecca Cusey, former senior contributor to The Federalist, tweeted this on Sunday night. This is an excerpt.

Yashar tells mob to not call McAllister the c-word

“I don’t care what someone says to me, it’s never ok to call a woman the ‘c-word,’ talk about her appearance, and speak about her mental health using derogatory terms. Please don’t do it on my behalf.” — Yashar Ali, freelancer, New York Mag and HuffPost.

Buttigieg’s husband recalls coming out of the closet

“The first time I came out was the summer I turned 18. The last time I came out was about an hour ago when I explained why I kissed the mayor backstage. We’re always coming out. Sometimes every single day.”

— Chasten Buttigieg, husband to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for prez in 2020.

Journo is sucked ‘very deep down a Youtube hole’ of Broadway show tunes

“I’m currently very deep down a YouTube hole of everyone on Broadway singing every song, I don’t think it’s going to end any time soon, and I’m OK with this.” — Chris Geidner, former legal editor for BuzzFeed News.

Joe Scarborough baits President Trump

“Hey Donald, it looks like getting Roy Cohn as your attorney general didn’t work after all. 29 percent? Hell, that means that even some of your most dedicated supporters are calling you a liar on Russia.” — Joe Scarborough, co-host, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Cernovich hints at hope for male skin

“Skincare for men is a huge market and all the advertisements suck. Male-focused advertising, which I do better than anyone else alive, for products that improve life. Really excited about what’s coming next.” — Mike Cernovich, filmmaker, conservative commentator.

Erick Erickson sends love to Yashar Ali

“Spent yesterday in Atlanta with my kids. Slept in this morning and woke up to find crazy had come after @yashar. Oh dear. Someone needs help and I’m sorry see what @yashar has gone through dealing with that person.” — Erick Erickson, The Resurgent, conservative commentator, a new Trump supporter. (RELATED: Erickson’s Site Blames Media For Surge in Porn Coverage)

Rudy Giuliani coins new nickname for House Intel Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff

RUDY GIULIANI, Trump’s lawyer: If Dems continue to support Schiffer, he will be the poster boy of their party. He sees nothing wrong with supporting and exaggerating false charges amounting to treason ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump‬⁩. He has a fatal conflict in being Chairman of a Committee trying to continue the Witch-hunt.

DAVID MARTOSKO, Daily Mail: “He has Claudia on the brain.”