Erick Erickson’s ‘Resurgent’ Blames The Media For Surge In Porn Coverage

The media is a punching bag for everything these days — even the alleged evil bulging swell in porn coverage.

And Erick Erickson‘s website, The Resurgent, is evidently really unhappy about it.

While the conservative commentator now heartily supports President Trump‘s reelection campaign since Trump wooed him hard, Erickson was not always a big fan of the leader of the free world. He was solidly in the #NeverTrump camp after Trump had his infamous blood fight with then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly. At the time, Erickson worked for Red State and made a big hoo-ha of disinviting Trump from the site’s big “Gathering.”

On Monday, one of his Resurgent writers, Jess Fields, wrote about being “disgusted” by the “media’s obsession” with porn.

Erickson has never hid his Christian proclivities and his relationship with Jesus Christ.

Fields treats porn like a dangerous hot potato: “Linked on Drudge Report is an article in the Daily Mail about some new sex club that opened up in Los Angeles. I won’t link to it here.”

He says stories like these are a dime a dozen, that the media runs stories about sex clubs and and celebrity sex tapes like they are “no big thing.” (RELATED: Porn Star Appears In Court On Charges Of Abusing A Minor)

As an aside, porn star Stormy Daniels claims to have been paid off for the unprotected romp she had with Trump in 2006, which he has consistently denied.

Fields also strongly opposes the hyped-up response to Fifty Shades of Gray, which he says is not appropriate for kids. (Of course, it’s not appropriate for kids. But to be fair, neither is beer, smoking or playing with sharp objects.)

The writer says the “glorification” of porn is a problem. He even invented a clever phrase, saying our culture has become “more pornified.” Fortified, but with a twist of porn.

Fields goes on to report that half of all adult males watch porn on a weekly basis. I consulted a male guru on this charge, just to verify its truthiness. Indeed, the writer may be onto something.

“I’d be highly surprised if any man under 60 watched porn less than once a week,” said a male I know who reached into the depths of his soul to share his views on men and porn watching routines. “Other than the minority of weirdos that watch 0 porn. And even once a week seems laughably low.”

Fields barrels on. “Christians should do everything possible to not only steer clear of the many pornified products of our wicked culture but also to help those they have influence over.” (RELATED: Catholic Mom And Legendary Porn Star Agree That Killing Babies Is Bad)

He even cites Apostle Paul as saying, “Those who are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.”

Fields insists all porn is “bad” and “evil.”

He concludes his piece by making an example out of Osama Bin Laden, who was found with loads of porn in his compound for a U.S. solider shot him to death.