Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott Of Cheating

Kylie Jenner has accused Travis Scott of cheating on her.

Scott canceled his March 1 concert on Thursday earlier because illness. However, sources told TMZ that the rapper really canceled because Kylie accused him of cheating. The couple has been fighting ever since and Scott canceled the “Astroworld” concert in Buffalo to stay in L.A.

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

This cheating scandal comes after Kylie found out her best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly “hooked up” with Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods Claims She Was Blackout Drunk When She Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson)

Scott’s reps told TMZ that the rapper definitely did not cheat on Kylie, but that he flew home to be with her, so the two could work through it. Kylie apparently came across “evidence” that Scott was cheating on her Wednesday night.

February has not been Kylie’s month at all. First, she had to kick her best friend out of her house because Woods kissed her sister’s boyfriend and now she’s under the impression that her boyfriend cheated on her. Not to mention Scott is also her baby daddy. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posts Sad Instagram Stories Following Jordyn Woods Moving Out)

Things have been better for the Kardashian/Jenner family. Let’s just hope Kylie is wrong about this one.