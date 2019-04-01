Mick Jagger Is Reportedly Set To Undergo Heart Surgery

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger will be having heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York City.

The surgery comes after the rock band announced Saturday they were postponing their “No Filter” tour, according to Drudge Report. Sources told the news site that the 75-year-old singer was in “extraordinary physical condition” and that Jagger is expected to make a full recovery.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the Rolling Stones announced Saturday. The North American “No Filter” tour was set to begin in three weeks.

The medical problem was spotted during a pre-tour check up, according to Page Six. (RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Needs Medical Treatment. Tour Dates Postponed)

Jagger is expected to make a “complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” the band said in a statement. A source told Page Six “this is not a serious thing” and the band is reportedly already rebooking the 17 canceled shows.

“I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can,” Jagger said in a statement on Twitter. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”