R.J. Barrett Consoles Tre Jones In The Locker Room After Duke Loses To Michigan State

The scene in the Duke locker room Sunday night was heartbreaking.

The Blue Devils lost 68-67 to Michigan State in the Elite 8, and all the hope that Coach K would lead Zion Williamson and his talented freshman to a title went up in smoke.

Following the loss, R.J. Barrett stopped an interview to console Tre Jones, who was extremely shaken by the loss.

RJ Barrett pauses mid-interview to console Tre Jones after Duke’s loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/xtP85FNKBU — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2019

Next time somebody tells you that one-and-done players don’t care about losing because the NBA is on the horizon, I suggest you show them this video.

Barrett is bound for millions in a couple month, and he's still very rattled by losing. Jones is even more visibly upset.

Yes, some of these young men will be millionaires very soon, but that doesn’t ease the pain of losing with your brothers on the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj Barrett (@rjbarrett) on Mar 17, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

That’s about as raw as it gets for emotions in sports. March Madness is all about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Duke had some incredibly high times this past season, and they experience the lowest of lows Sunday night. There’s no other way to put it.

They’ll share these memories forever. It’s going to take some time for the pain to go away after such a heartbreaking loss, but once it does, Barrett and the other talented Duke stars will begin to focus on the NBA.

They had a hell of a run this year. Losing last night doesn’t change that fact.

