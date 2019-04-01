Tucker Eclipses Ocasio-Cortez Town Hall By Over A Million Viewers

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had an audience of over a million more people than MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who moderated a town hall with Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday night.

Carlson had an audience of 2,656,000 viewers with 420,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. Comparatively, the Ocasio-Cortez town hall only had 1,568,000 viewers, 232,000 of which were in the key demo.

The freshman congresswoman made headlines during the town hall for claiming that the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms, was ratified to prevent former President Franklin D. Roosevelt from getting reelected.

The majority of the hour-long town hall was dedicated to the Green New Deal. The resolution failed to pass a Senate vote last week, with not one senator voting in favor of it. (RELATED: Does Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Outlaw Every Building In The Country)

Recent reports suggest the Green New Deal, which seeks to phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years, could costs tens of trillions of dollars.

The GND’s popularity has risen as many of the Democratic presidential candidates have come out in support of it. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, who are both running, have signed on as Senate co-sponsors of the proposal.

