Zion Williamson’s Broken Shoe Could Be Worth $250,000

Zion Williamson’s broken shoe from the North Carolina game could be worth a small fortune.

The Duke star sprained his knee earlier in the season against the Tar Heels, and the location of his broken shoe is currently unknown.

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

If it’s ever found, it could be worth a ton of cash. Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions told TMZ Sports in a piece published Sunday that the shoe could go for $250,000 if it were ever sold. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

My friends, that is a whole lot of money for a busted up shoe.

The reality of the situation is that Nike, despite telling TMZ they don’t have any information on the location of the shoe, probably destroyed it immediately.

The last thing on this planet the apparel company would want to get out is if something was wrong with the pair of sneakers on the feet of the most famous college athlete on the planet. (RELATED: Michigan State Beats Duke In The Elite 8)

If it does show up at auction or on the black market somewhere, at least we know it’s worth a small vault of cash.

As for Zion, now that his career at Duke likely ended in a loss to Michigan State on Sunday night, it’s time for him to sign a fat deal of his own with a shoe company.

I have doubt that any future apparel agreement he signs is going to be worth a sickening amount of money.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter