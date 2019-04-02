Netflix Announces Season 2 Of ‘Umbrella Academy’ Is Happening And All We Can Say Is Yes!

Netflix lit up social media Tuesday when it announced that the series “Umbrella Academy” was coming back for a second season and all we can say is yes!

A clip posted on the official Instagram page for the sci-fi comic book series included a video showing all seven of the superhero characters with the words on the screen that read, “It’s working. Hold on. It’s gonna get messy.” And then a huge number #2 appeared with the words, “Season 2 is coming.”

The caption next to the great video read, “Hello. Season 2. Goodbye.” (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

WATCH:

Soon after, stars of the series–based on the graphic novel created by Gerard Way–like Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Aidan Gallagher, just to name a few reacted to the news and let fans know they were truly coming back after weeks of fans worrying whether or not the streaming site was going to bring them back. (RELATED: Marvel Drops Incredible New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: ‘Whatever It Takes’)

As far as what fans can expect, showrunner Steve Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea is not to deviate “too much” from the comics.

If you missed the first season, check out this trailer for “Umbrella Academy” season 1. To say I am excited to see what’s going to happen next would be a serious understatement.

WATCH: