USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann Gets Paid To Sign Autographs

University of Southern California Athletic Director Lynn Swann spent this past Saturday getting paid to sign autographs.

According to the LA Times Monday night, Swann, who played in the NFL for the Steelers, signed autographs for $220 a piece at a signing event outside of Washington D.C. in Chantilly, Virginia. (RELATED: Le‘Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

For those of you wondering, the same action done by a student athlete would likely result in the end of their playing days.

The hypocrisy of this is absurd. If you’re going to be an athletic director, then you should be held to the same standard as athletes when it comes to stuff like this.

Just so we’re totally clear here, a student-athlete struggling for money would be punished if he signed stuff for money. Yet, the man who runs the same program can sign stuff for a couple hundred dollars and that’s totally fine. If an athlete at his school did the exact same thing, Swann would have no choice but to suspend him. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

Am I understanding this whole situation correctly?

If we’re going to be fine with Swann signing for money, then that’s fine. I’m totally okay with that standard. I just never expect to hear about players doing the same ever again.

If we’re going to have stupid rules, then they might as well be fair.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter