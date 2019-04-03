Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Don’t Enter Pleas In Court

Your first name

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman appeared in Boston federal court Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Magistrate Judge Page Kelley left the bail amounts the same as the court in Los Angeles and requested that the actresses surrender their passports, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither one of the actresses entered a plea during the court hearings.

As previously reported, a total of 15 parents appeared before Judge Kelley today, including the two celebrities. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

The actresses are two among 50 charged with involvement in the alleged college admissions scandal led by Rick Singer. Federal officials claim Singer took bribe money from parents and helped their kids either cheat on the SAT/ACT or gain admissions through fake athletic recruiting profiles.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. Both Loughlin and Giannulli are out on separate $1 million bonds after being arrested March 13.

Felicity Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 for someone to take the SAT for her daughter, resulting in a higher score. Huffman is out on $250,000 bond.