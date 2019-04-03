Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing

Lori Loughlin arrived in Boston Tuesday to attend a hearing on her involvement in a nation-wide college admissions scandal.

The first thing she did was sign autographs for fans who gathered outside of her hotel, according to a report published by People. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared to be in good spirits and Loughlin chatted with fans.

Loughlin signed between 15-20 autographs and took photos with fans. Robert Schepis, a Boston resident, spoke with People magazine about the encounter he had with Loughlin.

“She came over and she goes, ‘Guys, thanks for being such good fans,'” Schepis told People. “She was about to go in, and my friend was like, ‘Can we get photos with you?’ and she was like, ‘Of course.”’

After Schepis and his friend thanked the “Fuller House” star for coming to Boston despite being caught up in legal troubles, Loughlin responded, “No, it’s okay.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Headed To Court Over Alleged Admissions Bribery)

Loughlin and her husband are set to appear in federal court Wednesday. They have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, despite not having any rowing experience.