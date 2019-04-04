Kylie Jenner Responds To Rocky Relationship Rumors Involving Rapper Boyfriend With This One Shot

Kylie Jenner finally responded to the numerous reports that her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s relationship was on rocky grounds when she posted a picture of them looking very much together while on vacation.

The 21-year-old reality star posted a couple of black-and-white snaps on Instagram Thursday. In one of them she is snuggled up close to the 27-year-old rapper.

She captioned the post simply, "baecation" with a black heart emoji.

In the responses, Victoria's Secret model and sister Kendall Jenner asked who was taking the snaps.

"Who took these pics? Love a third wheel," the lingerie model wrote, with some speculating that she was the culprit.

And right underneath that was a response from Scott about his girlfriend and mother of his one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

He wrote, “Wifey” with a handful of heart emojis.

It comes after reports surfaced last month that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had reportedly found evidence on the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s phone that he had cheated on her.

Since that time, Kylie has been spotted out with friends numerous times without him amid allegations that their relationship was on rocky grounds.

Not to mention, dropping a rather racy set of snaps on her social media account in a totally see-through white dress that showed off her neon-green matching bra and underwear set underneath.

As previously reported, Scott is reportedly focused on keeping his family together as it’s said to be a top priority for him. Recently, he was spotted at a Houston Rockets game wearing a sweatshirt with the reality star’s face on it.

And a few days after the news surfaced about the cheating allegation, the rapper gave her a shout-out during his show at Madison Square Garden.

The celeb pair been an item for almost two years after reports surfaced that Jenner was pregnant and expecting with Scott’s child in 2017. She gave birth to their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018.