Nationals Security Guard Tells Fans To Quiet Down During Bryce Harper’s Return

The Washington Nationals apparently hate freedom and aren’t a fan of cheering in sports.

Bryce Harper made his return to Washington D.C. Tuesday night after signing with the Phillies. It was a fun game, and Philadelphia won 8-2. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Signs With The Phillies)

However, a video has been gaining traction over the past day, and it’s not a good one for the Nats. A security guard can be seen telling Phillies fans to quiet down.

Watch the bizarre situation below.

And Phillies fans are being told to quiet down by Nationals security pic.twitter.com/SE7Z3ZNxPi — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) April 3, 2019

Last time I checked, my feet were standing in America, and in this country people have the right to shout at sporting events all they want.

We didn’t invade the beaches of Normandy and go to the moon so that security guards could tell people to be quiet.

We did those things so that we could constantly remind the world that we have more freedom and that we’re cooler than they are. (RELATED: Nationals Fans Boo Bryce Harper In His Return To Washington D.C.)

This country is about power moves only, and telling paying fans that they shouldn’t be as loud as they want sounds like it’s coming straight out of Pyongyang, North Korea. Are we now a country that supports communism?

I didn’t think so. Hopefully, we all learn from this painful experience and commit to making sure it never happens again.

I’m not even a Phillies fan, but freedom doesn’t have a specific jersey attached to it. When we see oppression and our liberty to drunkenly cheer suppressed, then we must all come together. That’s what America is all about.

