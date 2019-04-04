Trump Nominates New Head Of The Small Business Administration

President Donald Trump nominated a replacement Thursday night for Linda McMahon after she stepped down as head of the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new [Small Business] Administrator. She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States — and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!”

Working in the SBA will feel familiar to Carranza. She was its deputy administrator from 2006 to 2009 and will leave her post as U.S. treasurer, where she has oversight over the U.S. mint and is a liaison to the Federal Reserve. As head of the SBA, Carranza’s mission will be to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. (RELATED: Linda McMahon To Run Pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action: Report)

McMahon was one of Trump’s original Cabinet members.

“Linda McMahon has done an incredible job as the head of the Small Business Administration. She has been a superstar,” Trump said during a press conference alongside McMahon. “She’ll be leaving. She’s going to go and help us with a very, very important year and a half that we have coming up.”

Days later, it was reported that McMahon was resigning to help raise money for Trump’s re-election campaign by chairing the super PAC America First Action.

By selecting Carranza, Trump kept his number of female Cabinet members at five.

