How Far Left Have Democrats Gone?

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we get into just how far left the Democratic Party has moved in the past couple years.

2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke compares President Donald Trump to Hitler while perpetuating the latest media-created lie about him; a man in the U.K. lives as a dog, and everyone pretends it’s normal; plus, we interview Saagar Enjeti and Vince Coglianese of the Daily Caller.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the interview:

Former Starbucks CEO and possible 2020 Independent presidential candidate Howard Schultz demonstrated just how far to the left the Democratic Party has moved in recent years.

Schultz, a standard old-school liberal, supports the idea of securing the U.S. southern border, which is a middle-of-the-road position that now puts him at odds with his former party. It’s why he can’t run as a Democrat and why the Democratic primary is a battle over the appearance of candidates instead of over what they stand for since they all stand for the exact same things.

Beto accused Trump of calling asylum seekers “animals.” Of course, he never did. President Trump referred to MS-13 gang members as animals — no one else — and we have the audio. But this hasn’t stopped liberals from creating another lie around the president’s use of that word.

The latest in the trend of people “identifying” as something they are not: a man in the U.K. “identifies” as a dog and lives his life accordingly. Rather than get him the mental help he clearly needs, the public indulges him, which we are seeing more and more of in society, and there’s no good place this road leads.

Then, we talk with Saagar and Vince about the new Daily Caller Patriots program, how the White House reacted to the relief of the end of the Mueller investigation, and what, if anything, will get done on securing the southern border.

