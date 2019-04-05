Mick Jagger Reportedly Doing Well Post Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is resting after undergoing surgery Thursday to replace a valve in his heart.

The Rolling Stones frontman needs a few days of recovery, but is in great health sources told Billboard. Jagger underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, which is a minimally invasive procedure that does not require opening the chest.

Although the recovery time is not as long as it would have been if Jagger had full surgery, he is still expected to take at least four to five days of rest. The Stones announced they were postponing their “No Filter” tour due to Jagger’s health on March 31. (RELATED: Mick Jagger Is Reportedly Set To Undergo Heart Surgery)

The tour was set to begin in April, but is now being pushed to July and dates are expected to be announced in the following weeks. All performance dates will be rescheduled, however, The Stones will not be performing at Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

As previously reported, the band does not view this procedure as “a serious thing” and expected Jagger to be back on stage as soon as possible. The singer released a statement after announcing the postponement of the tour expressing his disappointment.

“I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can,” Jagger said in a statement on social media. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”