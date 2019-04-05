Miranda Lambert Teases Upcoming Tour In Instagram Post

Country music star Miranda Lambert had fans freaking out after she teased a surprise on her Instagram Thursday.

Lambert announced the “Roadside Bars And Pink Guitars Tour” is making a comeback Friday in a separate Instagram post. After sharing a video of a neon sign that said “Coming Soon,” the country singer shared another post announcing the tour.

The tour features a number of female artists including Marren Morris, Elle King, the Pistol Annies, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on a tour with some of my favorite artists who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert gushed. The tour is set to kick off September 13 in Connecticut.

Lambert has always been one for surprises. In February, she announced she had gotten secretly married to New York Police officer Brendan McLoughlin. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Secretly Weds NYPD Officer Here’s How Long They Dated Before Tying The Knot)

She posted a photo of the two from their wedding day captioned, “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full.”

The two have since received a lot of media attention that hasn’t been handled very well. As previously reported, Lambert once snapped at reporters who were asking questions about her relationship.