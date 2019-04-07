Dabo Swinney Drops The Mic When Giving Clemson Players Their National Title Rings

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney took a shot at Alabama and the media Saturday when handing out his team’s national championship rings.

“There was a lot of talk all year about best ever, but Clemson was never in the conversation. But, when it was all over, it was a drop the mic open your rings moment,” the two-time champion told his players moments before throwing the mic on the ground.

… BEST. EVER. Dabo dropped the mic and @ClemsonFB got their rings. pic.twitter.com/Eahxd8lyMQ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time Clemson and the people attached to the organization have called out Alabama for being the “best ever.” The championship rings for the Tigers feature the words as a jab at the Crimson Tide.

Let’s not forget that we had to listen to nonstop talk in 2018 about whether or not Alabama was the greatest college football team to ever suit up. At times, it really looked that way. Then, they went out against Swinney and the Tigers and got utterly obliterated in the national title game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

Swinney has never come off as a guy who is overly cocky or arrogant. In fact, he’s the exact opposite, and that’s why I love this moment so much.

He had to listen to everybody talk about Alabama for an entire year, he didn’t say anything and then he took his squad to a national championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Apr 3, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

The big question now is if they can repeat. Trevor Lawrence is an absolute gunslinger, and my guess is they’re going to be in the conversation as the favorite to win the title from start to finish this upcoming season.