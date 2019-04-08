Most Major ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters Are Favored To Die In Season 8

Don’t plan on your favorite “Game of Thrones” character being alive when season eight ends.

According to odds from Odds Shark, every major character other than Arya, Jon Snow, Brann and Samwell is favored to die in the finale season. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Cersei has the worst death odds at -3300, which means oddsmakers think she’s a goner for sure.

Odds to be killed in Season 8 of #GameofThrones: Cersei -3300

Varys -1200

Jaime -700

Theon -400

Daenerys -250

Tyrion -200

Sansa -163

Cersei, Jaime, AND Tyrion -150

Arya EVEN

Jon Snow +150

Brann +200

Samwell +250 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 7, 2019

There’s not a person on the planet who will be sad to see Cersei go. I hope she meets the worst fate possible. She sucks, and there’s no other way to spin it.

She’s a tyrannical dictator, and I hope like hell she dies a brutal death.

It’d be a different story, however, if my guy Tyrion or my girl Daenerys start hitting the deck. We absolutely can’t lose those two. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

Unfortunately, I know that likely won’t be the case. I’m a reasonably intelligent person, and I’m smart enough to recognize we’re not in for a happy ending.

I’ve resigned myself to the fact we’ll lose one of the two. It’s just the way it’s likely to shake itself out.

I also love the fact that Arya is even. It’s a coin flip. Personally, I’ve always low-key loved Arya’s character. She’s gone through so much garbage, and she just keeps grinding away. Plus, she’s now a badass killer.

Will she live? Will she die? It’s too early to tell, but the final journey will begin April 14 on HBO.

We’re under a week away, and it’s going to be epic.