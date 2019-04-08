LA Radio Station Banned Kodak Black After He Made Comments About Lauren London

Kodak Black is facing backlash after making comments about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London.

Los Angeles’ top hip-hop station Power 106 announced Monday that they would be banning Black’s music from their station. The radio station isn’t alone in its stance. Rapper Big Boy took to Instagram to share his thoughts about Black’s comments, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

A video of Black talking about London surfaced this weekend. The rapper said, “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single … She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh-t for him.” (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

Black ended up releasing an apology statement, but it wasn’t enough for the radio station or Big Boy.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip ???????????? — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

DJ Justin Credible announced that Power 106 would be banning Black’s music on Twitter. He wrote, “We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music.”

Big Boy posted a photo of Hussle and his girlfriend to his Instagram. He captioned it, “I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies.”