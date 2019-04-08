LA Radio Station Banned Kodak Black After He Made Comments About Lauren London
Kodak Black is facing backlash after making comments about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London.
Los Angeles’ top hip-hop station Power 106 announced Monday that they would be banning Black’s music from their station. The radio station isn’t alone in its stance. Rapper Big Boy took to Instagram to share his thoughts about Black’s comments, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.
A video of Black talking about London surfaced this weekend. The rapper said, “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single … She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh-t for him.” (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)
Black ended up releasing an apology statement, but it wasn’t enough for the radio station or Big Boy.
We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip ????????????
I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies. To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line. Hip Hop has been very disrespectful lately. Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy. Sometimes I feel a certain way, but I don’t publicly speak out. I just don’t fuck with the person, place or thing. This one, I can’t just keep it on a personal chill. I’ve been a child of Hip Hop for a looooooong time. Hip Hop raised me and I’ve raised Hip Hop. I’m not new to this or fake with this. I’m a soldier!!!! I’m not just Phone Taps and funny interviews. Check my pedigree. I will not stand by and let Kodak Black come between an allegiance I have with dear FRIENDS. Nipsey’s honor can’t be disrespected like this. We must put a shield around @LaurenLondon and his ENTIRE Family. We can’t allow these things to happen. Nipsey wouldn’t. We look the other way and forgive too easily. I’m a black man first and I love all that deserve my love. I’m with unity, however, we must discipline our own as well. This isn’t about radio or dropping records, that’s been done. This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future. For all those out there that wanna disrespect and play with royalty, I advise you to think “THRICE”. Long live the spirit, knowledge and wisdom of Nipsey Hussle. This has to be the standard FOREVER!!! The Marathon continues ???????????????? (I’m blocking the bullshit from now on. Try me)
Big Boy posted a photo of Hussle and his girlfriend to his Instagram. He captioned it, “I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies.”