Woman Charged For Sending Sen. Susan Collins Letter Reportedly Coated With Poison

A Maine woman was charged with sending a threatening letter to Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday, adding to a list of threats and unwanted mail Collins has received throughout the past year.

Suzanne Muscara, 37, of Burlington, Maine, reportedly mailed starch to Collins’ husband, Thomas Daffron, with a letter that is said to have been coated with “ricin residue,” The Associated Press reported. Muscara was reportedly arrested Friday after an investigation. The letter also reportedly was not signed and said Collins had “betrayed the people of Maine.”

The Maine senator spoke out about the letter containing poison in a December 2018 interview, saying “There was an envelope that arrived a few days after the ricin envelope and letter that had white powder in it. And fortunately, the postal service inspector did a great job intercepting it, and you have to treat everything like that seriously. It said anthrax ha, ha, ha. And … it was a very difficult time.”

Collins has received a number of threats since voting in support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Before the vote to confirm Kavanaugh, she had also been receiving hate mail, including a “three-foot-long cardboard cutout of male genitalia,” which was sent to Collins’ Washington D.C. office. (RELATED: Susan Collins Was Sent A ‘Three-Foot-Long Cardboard Cutout Of Male Genitalia’)

Muscara is set to see a judge in court Monday afternoon and faces 10 years in prison. The federal prosecutor on the case has asked she be held without bail.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.