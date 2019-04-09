Arya Favored To Kill Cersei First In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

The first victim to meet a violent end at the hands of Arya in “Game of Thrones” season eight is favored to be Cersei.

According to Odds Shark, the tyrannical Lannister leader is expected to be killed by the youngest Stark first in the final season. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Who will Arya kill first from her list in the final season of #GameofThrones? Cersei +175

Melisandre +300

The Hound +325

Ilyn Payne +400

Beric Dondarrion +500

The Mountain +1000 pic.twitter.com/vNZzlRO92r — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 8, 2019

I hope like hell this happens. Hope like hell! Watching Arya kill Cersei would be one of the greatest moments of the show.

The head of the Lannisters might honestly be the worst person in the whole show. Everybody wants to watch her die the slowest and most painful death possible.

How many of the people on that list can we safely assume Arya knocks off? Half of them? All of them? I’m not sure, but I’m down to find out. (RELATED: Maisie Williams Says The Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Is ‘Emotional’)

I want the blood to flow in the streets in a fashion that stops all life from living there for a thousand years. Let her slit throats and get her revenge.

This might be a little off-brand for me, but Arya is without a doubt one of my favorite characters. She’s an absolute badass, and she’s a deadly killer.

What’s not to love? How could anybody possibly cheer against her?

Check out the start of “Game of Thrones” season eight this Sunday. It’s going to be outstanding.