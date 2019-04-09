Lori Loughlin And Husband Indicted On Fraud And Money Laundering Charges In National College Scam

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted Tuesday on fraud and money laundering charges for their alleged part in a national college admission scam dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted the “Full House” actress, her husband and 14 other parents with money laundering as part of the national college admission scam, according to The Wrap. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

Loughlin and Giannulli now face a total of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

The money laundering charge alone reportedly carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, per TMZ.

It comes following reports last month, the actress and husband were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending that their girls were competitive rowing recruits. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

The two were among dozens of other parents named in the college admission scam that alleged parents paid up to $6.5 million to get their kids into elite universities.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also accused of paying $15,000 to boost her daughters SAT scores. On Monday, reports surfaced she planned to plead guilty to her part in the college admission scam.