Heckler Interrupts Clinton Event To Tell Them How Boring They Are

The opening of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s national speaking tour reportedly included a front-row heckler who labeled the proceedings as “boring” before being hauled off by security.

The New York Post’s Maureen Callahan, who paid $210 to attend the 90-minute talk, wrote about her experience watching “longtime Clinton lackey Paul Begala” launch “softballs” at the Clintons in what, in her opinion, turned out to be a “snoozefest.”

At least until “the most exciting moment of the night,” when “a man in the front row stood up and interrupted.”

“Bill, this is boring!” he yelled. As he tried asking his question — “Why don’t you talk about — ” Hillary immediately began talking over him, saying that the “important political conversations” they were trying to have could be difficult, especially when interrupted by such “agent provocateurs.” “Jeffrey Epstein!” shouted the man. Oh, the irony. The heckler was, of course, swiftly hauled away, and the conversation returned to Bill talking about the good old days when he was president …

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution in 2008 and served 13 months in federal prison. Bill Clinton famously took 26 flights on the registered sex offender’s private jet. (RELATED: Prosecutors Broke Fed Law With Secret Plea Deal For Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Judge Says)

