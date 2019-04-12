Jon Gruden Tells Raiders GM Mike Mayock To Not ‘Mess’ Up The Draft

Jon Gruden has some very simple advice for Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Oakland holds three first-round picks, and Gruden took some serious heat when he traded Amari Cooper to the Cowboys for one of those picks. Now, he wants Mayock to make the most of it. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins)

“Don’t mess it up, dude. I took a lot of slings to get you three first-round picks,” Gruden said Thursday, according to ESPN.

Sounds like some genius advice. Most coaches wouldn’t ever say something like this. The funniest part is that I’m sure he’s half joking but we all also know there’s a part of Gruden that is dead serious.

The Raiders had a horrible 2018 season, and people were piling it on nonstop. Now, it’s time to load up on draft picks, they’ve gotten Antonio Brown and they need to roll.

I really believe that the Raiders in 2019 are going to be required viewing. With Gruden returning for his second year and Brown being on the roster, it’s going to be golden.

It’s also going to be laugh-out-loud funny if the Raiders blow this draft and suck even worse in 2019. I love Gruden and wouldn’t ever want to see him fail.

I’m just saying it’d be hilarious to watch the circus that would unfold if that happened.

2019 is shaping up to be a hell of a year.