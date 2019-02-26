Stephen Jones Says Cowboys Will Watch Amari Cooper Highlights When Raiders Use Their Pick

Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones had a golden quote when discussing the upcoming NFL draft.

When talking about the Cowboys not having a first round pick, Jones said, “When the Raiders use our pick, we’ll be watching Amari highlight tapes.”

Stephen Jones asked about Dallas not having a first-round pick, jokes, “When the Raiders use our pick, we’ll be watching Amari highlight tapes.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 26, 2019

I love it! What a cocky response. The Cowboys gave up a first round pick to get Cooper, and it absolutely paid off.

The former Raiders receiver was a beast for Dallas this season. He tore up opposing defenses. (RELATED: The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game)

Acquiring him brought Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense to the next level, and there’s no question at all about whether or not that’s true.

Jones being so blunt and cocky about it is awesome. You think he cares the Raiders have his squad’s pick? Hell no. Jerry Jones’ son is too busy watching his prized receiver destroy teams.

I wouldn’t give a damn either if I was in his shoes. He made one of the best trades in recent NFL memory, and it paid off in spades.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter