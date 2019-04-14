Hillary Clinton Gives POTUS Candidates Advice About Running Against Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is advising Democratic candidates running in 2020 to avoid any of the distractions that President Donald Trump might create in the lead up to next year’s election.

“You do have to present what you want to do – what is your vision?” Clinton said during an interview Friday at the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton, who became the first female candidate to win her party’s nomination, did not indicate who among the roughly 20 people running for president she might support.

“At the same time, you must be able to counter and ignore where possible, respond where necessary, to the diversion and distraction that we see, unfortunately, working by the current incumbent in the White House,” said Clinton, who ran in 2016 with a campaign slogan promoting her gender.

WATCH:

WATCH: Hillary Clinton gives her advice to 2020 Democrats challenging President Trump. pic.twitter.com/thiQolO1K8 — The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2019

Clinton opted in March not to join a field a growing field of Democrats who have decided to run for the nomination. She has already met with presidential candidate Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden, even though he has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

Biden appears to be the strongest horse in the race during the early going. He earned 32 percent of support, according to a poll released April 9 from Morning Consult. This despite recent reports highlighting the former vice president’s behavior toward women during the last decade of his life in the public eye.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.