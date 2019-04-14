Dan Crenshaw Has A Plan To Celebrate Tiger Woods’ Comeback Win

When Tiger Woods pulled off a win at The Masters Sunday after a 10-year drought, Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw joined the many who congratulated the golf legend — and offered a suggestion regarding a possible celebration.

“Congrats @Tigerwoods,” Crenshaw began, going on to tell a story about how the two of them had met before. “True story: 10 years ago you sat next to me while we were in an airplane together, about to jump out of it…” he said.

But Crenshaw didn’t stop there.

“Still skydive?” he asked. “If so I propose selfie at 12k. You in?”

Woods does not appear to have responded to Crenshaw’s offer, but it’s possible that he’s still busy celebrating with his family. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Wins 15th Major At The Masters)

Woods’ victory Sunday marked his fifth win at The Masters overall and his first since 2005. His last major tournament win prior to Sunday was the 2008 U.S. Open.

