Watch Khalid Taha Beat Boston Salmon In 25 Seconds At UFC 236

Khalid Taha’s UFC 236 match didn’t last long at all late Saturday.

Taha defeated Boston Salmon in a stunning 25 seconds. He absolutely obliterated him pretty much the moment the match began.

Watch the incredibly short UFC fight below. Salmon had literally no chance at all.

Good morning. Good afternoon. GOOOOOD NIGHT. 25 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/vJ2xULhPJa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2019

I almost have to feel bad for Salmon. He just got lit up like it was a joke. How does a fighter let himself get annihilated 25 seconds into a fight?

That’s not a great look at all. He pretty much let Taha just walk up to him and start lighting him up. Has Salmon never heard of the term “defense” before?

Next time, Salmon should consider the novel idea of putting his hands up and trying to do his best not to get beat in under 30 seconds.

I’m pretty sure that’s day one stuff they teach you in the UFC. I could be wrong, but last time I checked learning how to block a punch is a major part of fighting.

Better luck next time, Salmon! I’m not sure it could get any worse.