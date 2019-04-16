Steve Cohen Compares Notre Dame Fire To Trump Presidency

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen compared the fire that ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to President Donald Trump’s presidency.

While discussing the Mueller report during his Monday appearance on “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” Cohen went out of his way to draw the analogy. (RELATED: The Vatican Releases Statement On Notre Dame Fire)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) politicizes the Notre Dame Cathedral fire to attack President Donald Trump, says: “What he has done to the Constitution and the rule of law is as bad as that fire did to Notre Dame” pic.twitter.com/HsjXIUdD43 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 16, 2019



“What he has done to the Constitution and the rule of law is as bad as that fire did to Notre Dame,” Cohen said. “He’s torching the entire structure of government and the people’s respect for it. And the Congress needs to act.”

The famous Cathedral has stood for 856 years, but it caught fire, of which the source has yet to be discovered, on Monday, drawing the attention of bystanders in Paris and national television. Many of the Sacraments and pieces of artwork in the ancient cathedral were able to be recovered in the wreckage.

Cohen has been a staunch critic of Trump. The congressman introduced articles of impeachment against the president in 2017 and has promised to do so again. While Cohen has not filed articles during the current Congress, he implied that he has sufficient cause to do so.

“I think there’s a case for obstruction. There’s a case for emoluments violation,” Cohen continued. “We’re getting so far along in seeing what this president has done and what he has done to the Constitution — what he’s done to the people’s respect for government.”

