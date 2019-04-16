Paris Is Burning, Bernie Is Dodging, And Mueller Is Looming

On the one year anniversary of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk about the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and why the damage is not as bad as it looked like it could have been, how Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released his very telling taxes and the Mueller Report’s expected release date this week.

Lastly, we take a quick walk down memory lane.

Listen to the show:

Notre Dame burned, and the visuals were horrible. The reality, however, may not be that bad. The discussion during the fire was how the famed 856-year-old cathedral was likely lost for good, but people forget that most of Europe was flattened just 80 years ago, and you’d hardly notice it today.

Notre Dame will be restored, with a better, nonflammable roof (and possibly a sprinkler system). The fire appears to have done most of its damage to just the wooden roof, which was extremely high, and early signs indicate the fire did minimal damage to the interior. The stone walls held (because stone doesn’t burn) and heat rises, so complete disaster may have been avoided. We discuss it all.

Bernie Sanders ventured where few liberals go: Fox News. He was the subject of a town hall, during which the subject of his tax returns came up. Needless to say, he got a little defensive. The socialist Senator is not a very charitable man, even after he became a millionaire.

The Mueller Report is coming out Thursday — in redacted form, at least. Journalists and pundits who mocked the Attorney General for summarizing the report in 48 hours, saying he couldn’t have read 400 pages (even though he’d been briefed on what would be in the report weeks prior) and digested it as quickly as he did will start immediately analyzing it within minutes of its release. Seth Meyers is even expanding his “comedy” show Thursday night so he can spend time talking about it. Yes, seriously. We get into all of it.

And today is the anniversary of the launch of the show, so we talk a quick trip down memory lane and thank everyone who has helped us grow.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.