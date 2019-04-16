Supermodel Kendall Jenner Thinks She’s The Least Sexy Of All Her Sisters

Kendall Jenner might be a Victoria’s Secret model, but if you asked who she thinks is the sexiest of her famous sisters, she’d tell you it’s not her and that she’s the least sexy of them all.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don't have boobs," the 23-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared in a piece published Tuesday in the Telegraph, per the Daily Mail.

"Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them,'" she added.

Jenner continued explaining that she's "not necessarily" a lot like her famous sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life,” the lingerie model shared. “I’m not necessarily a lot like them.”

“I like that I have a different vibe to everyone,” she added. “I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

At one point, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained that her mom, Kris Jenner and sisters have instilled in her the idea that because they “work really hard” it is necessary to give herself “a little gift.”

“We’re a very female-heavy, work-driven family,” Jenner explained. “We all work really hard. It’s an empowering feeling to be able to give yourself a little gift that you know you’ll love for a long time.”

“I love learning from other women and feeding off each other and supporting each other,” she added. “To have women around me now – whether it’s friends or family – it’s super important for me.”

The reality star-turned-model has definitely made a name for herself in the fashion world, becoming one of the most sought-after models in the business. Last year, Jenner was named the World’s Highest Paid Supermodel by Forbes, beating out legends like Gisele Bundchen, among others.