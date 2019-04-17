Wisconsin QB Coach Says Graham Mertz Grasps ‘The Offense Well’

Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has left his impression on the coaching staff so far through spring ball.

The highly-touted player enrolled early in an attempt to win the Badgers‘ starting job, and it sounds like people are taking notice of his skills.

Wisconsin QB coach Jon Budmayr told the media the following in part when discussing Mertz’s progression through spring ball, according to 247Sports Tuesday:

He’s done well. What he does a great job of is being in the moment and I think that helps him not look too far ahead, not look at what the future holds, just dive into it. And he’s done that since day [one] here. … He’s grasped the offense well. Everything we’re asking him to digest, he’s digested it well. Now it’s just a matter of getting reps at it so that those windows becomes real and the timing becomes real. But one thing is he doesn’t have to think too much when he throws. He’s an accurate passer and the ball goes where he wants it to go.

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s the sound of Big Ten defenses running for the hills as more and more information comes out about the big-armed gunslinger letting it fly and grasping the offense “well.”

Budmayr added that he would be “disappointed” if Jack Coan didn’t view himself as the starter right now but also noted that there are “no conversations about the depth chart” in spring. Read into that as much as you’d like, but that certainly sounds like he’s saying Mertz is going to get every shot at playing.

Why wouldn’t he? The man is the most hyped freshman in school history.

As I’ve said many times before, I have nothing against Coan. If Mertz goes down, then I’m fine rolling him in, but let’s not pretend he’s the ceiling. He’s not. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

It’s time to show up and show out after the disaster that was the 2018 season, and Mertz is the man to roll with.

The season can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be one hell of a fun time.