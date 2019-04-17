‘Unfit To Print’ Podcast: Media Accuses Trump Of Inciting Violence

In today’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” Amber Athey explains why President Donald Trump’s video about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on 9/11 was not an incitement to violence.

According to Democrats and members of the media, quoting Omar verbatim and criticizing her remarks is equivalent to threatening her life. Of course, that is absurd, and is a tactic used to silence debate and criticism about what the freshman Democrat actually said. (RELATED: Trump Tweets Video Of Omar’s Comments About 9/11)

Meanwhile, CNN’s Brian Stelter is back to criticizing the Trump administration as his network hit its lowest rated week of the year. Stelter apparently thinks it is problematic that former Gov. Mike Huckabee contracts with Fox for political analysis while his daughter works in the White House. Amber helpfully reminds Stelter of all of the family relations between journalists and members of the Obama administration — it’s a long list.

