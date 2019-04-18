Alex Hornibrook Says Florida State Has ‘The Most Talent’ He’s Ever Seen In College Football

Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook thinks the Seminoles have the most talent he’s ever seen.

The lefty gunslinger dipped out from Wisconsin after this past season, and quickly found himself a home in Tallahassee. In the process of that transfer, he’s apparently gotten a bit delusional because he thinks FSU, a team that won five games last year, is absolutely loaded with talent.

“That is the most talent I’ve seen on a college football team is when I was down there and I saw Florida State practicing. That really got me pumped up because I’ve seen a lot of good football teams. Once I saw that, I thought it could be pretty special there,” Hornibrook told 247Sports in an article published Wednesday. (RELATED: Former Wisconsin Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Transfers To Florida State)

I have nothing against Alex Hornibrook personally or from a playing standpoint. He gave the Badgers some great games, and he gave us some bad ones. I would actually argue he got more garbage heaped on him than necessary, but this quote is just absurd.

It’s almost like he’s trying to take a shot at the Badgers. There’s no way he honestly believes FSU is the most talented team he’s ever seen, and if he does, then he’s delusional beyond saving.

Hornibrook was on Wisconsin’s roster when they played Alabama in 2015. The Crimson Tide won the national title that season. He also played against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. What is he talking about? (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

Are we really supposed to believe the 5-7 FSU Seminoles are more talented than the 2015 national champions or the 2017 Big Ten champs? Give me a break. He sounds like a bitter girlfriend, which is truly a a shame because most Wisconsin people I know want to see him have success.

Now, I’m not so sure. If he’s going to be throwing around dumb quotes like this, then we might have to rethink our stance back home.

We’ll see what FSU’s record is at the end of the season. My guess is it won’t reflect the idea that they have “the most talent” we’ve ever seen.