Kit Harington Had To Wear High Heels During ‘Game Of Thrones’ Filming

It was apparently a bit of a struggle for Kit Harington to film “Game of Thrones.”

The final season of the hit show is currently underway, and that's resulted in a ton of awesome nuggets coming out. One of the funniest ones I've seen so far is the fact the star actor had to wear high heels while performing as the legendary character Jon Snow. Not only did he have to wear the heels to look taller, but his costume was also incredibly heavy.

Harington said the following for Esquire’s May issue:

So my costume weighed thirty-three pounds, and you’d carry all of that on your shoulders all day. So thirty-three pounds for ten hours … Yeah. And then you’ve got the sword, and that weighs two kilograms, which is another X number of pounds. [It’s four pounds and change.] Plus, I was in f*cking high heels, because I’m short and they need me to look taller than other people, so I’m carrying fifty pounds in high heels.

I don’t know why but the idea of Harington walking around set in high heels is super funny to me. He plays the most natural leader on the show, but needed heels to appear taller than other people.

That part isn’t overly surprising because he’s reportedly only 5’8″.

If you're Harington, you got to flip off those high heels the moment the cameras stop rolling. No chance in hell you wanna be walking around all day in those things unless it's absolutely necessary.

Now, I’m sure there are going to be some idiots out here with dumb comments about a man wearing heels for any reason. Harington makes millions of dollars on the hit HBO show. You’d all throw on heels in a heartbeat to shoot some scenes if somebody was willing to offer you that kind of cash.

Make sure to tune in this Sunday for the second episode of the final season. It seems like there’s a ton of action on the horizon, and you all know that’s what we’re all about here.

It should be excellent.