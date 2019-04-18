2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates React To Mueller Report

Shortly after the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the nearly two-year long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were already demanding more answers.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urged Congress to continue to investigate Trump. “It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation,” Sanders said. “While we have more detail from today’s report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump’s conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Campaign Responds To Alleged FEC Violation By Calling Trump A Racist)

California Sen. Kamala Harris called for the full, unredacted report to be released to Congress, and linked to a campaign page intended to collect signatures calling for Mueller to testify. (RELATED: Democrats Rally Around The Same Exact Word To Describe AG Barr’s Press Conference)


South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a rising star in the party, called the report “disturbing,” and claimed that it proved Trump puts his own interests ahead of the country’s.


Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the redacted portions of the report a “disgrace,” and also called on Mueller to testify before Congress.

“The American people deserve answers,” she said.


New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker echoed a similar sentiment, while calling on Mueller to testify “as soon as possible.”


